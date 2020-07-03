All apartments in Washington
3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:51 PM

3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W

3020 Dent Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Dent Pl NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
Apartment located in historic GEORGETOWN'S EAST VILLAGE. AVAILABLE 5/14. This stunning sunny 2 BEDROOM and 1.5 BATH apartment is ready for modern urban living. Well-proportioned rooms with high ceilings, crown molding, and GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS lend to the historic charm. An open floor plan dining room and living room with a well-maintained wood-burning fireplace are ready for chilly winter evenings. The classic kitchen is full of cabinet space and includes a GAS STOVE and a door to the SEMI-PRIVATE fresh air BALCONY. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom. The second bedroom is perfect for the family or as a bright and sunny home office. Walking distance to Georgetown University, Dupont Circle Metro, Georgetown Neighborhood Library, shops and restaurants of historic Georgetown. Fee includes most utilities. EXTRA STORAGE & bike storage area. Pets allowed case by case. EASY PARKING on a tree-lined one-way street. Rent includes some utilities. There is no elevator -- just stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W have any available units?
3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W have?
Some of 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W currently offering any rent specials?
3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W is pet friendly.
Does 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W offer parking?
Yes, 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W offers parking.
Does 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W have a pool?
No, 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W does not have a pool.
Does 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W have accessible units?
No, 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W has units with dishwashers.

