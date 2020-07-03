3020 DENT PLACE NORTHWEST 34W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

Apartment located in historic GEORGETOWN'S EAST VILLAGE. AVAILABLE 5/14. This stunning sunny 2 BEDROOM and 1.5 BATH apartment is ready for modern urban living. Well-proportioned rooms with high ceilings, crown molding, and GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS lend to the historic charm. An open floor plan dining room and living room with a well-maintained wood-burning fireplace are ready for chilly winter evenings. The classic kitchen is full of cabinet space and includes a GAS STOVE and a door to the SEMI-PRIVATE fresh air BALCONY. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom. The second bedroom is perfect for the family or as a bright and sunny home office. Walking distance to Georgetown University, Dupont Circle Metro, Georgetown Neighborhood Library, shops and restaurants of historic Georgetown. Fee includes most utilities. EXTRA STORAGE & bike storage area. Pets allowed case by case. EASY PARKING on a tree-lined one-way street. Rent includes some utilities. There is no elevator -- just stairs.