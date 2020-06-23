All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3016 Olive Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 Olive Street Northwest

3016 Olive Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Olive Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful and bright Mid-century house located in Chevy Chase with an open floor plan, classic step-saver kitchen with eat-in nook, wall stove and cook top stove. Dining room is open and shared with living room and a wall of windows. Beautiful hardwood floors, 3 -bedrooms, 2.5-bathroooms, and plenty of space. This rental includes a side entrance to the downstairs that can be used as a family room or office. Property is located near Rock Creek Park, minutes from restaurants, shopping, and major roads. All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Olive Street Northwest have any available units?
3016 Olive Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Olive Street Northwest have?
Some of 3016 Olive Street Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Olive Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Olive Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Olive Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Olive Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3016 Olive Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 3016 Olive Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Olive Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Olive Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Olive Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 3016 Olive Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Olive Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3016 Olive Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Olive Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Olive Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
