All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW

3011 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3011 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime location on Georgia Ave, MU-4, commuters dream with local amenities! Four spacious bedrooms, updated appliances and hardwood floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University