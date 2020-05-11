Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
3011 Georgia Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3011 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime location on Georgia Ave, MU-4, commuters dream with local amenities! Four spacious bedrooms, updated appliances and hardwood floors!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 GEORGIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University