301 H STREET NE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Cozy Application Link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/914209 This beautiful residence, delivered in 2015, features modern/luxury finishes such as quartz, hardwood floors, open floor plan, private balcony, w/d in unit, and floor to ceiling windows. The floor to ceiling windows provide the home with abundant natural light throughout. The updated living space,with serene views of 3rd Street and the bustle along the vibrant H Street corridor, can be enjoyed from the home interior and exterior balcony . Across H Street, you can shop for groceries and pickup prescription at the local Giant. A few blocks east on H Street, Whole Foods provides a shopping alternative. Transportation is easy to access with a one block trip to to Union Station metro, Amtrak and commuter trains. Enjoy the neighborhood restaurants and other shops in the H Street Corridor.