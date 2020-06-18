All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3004 30th St Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3004 30th St Se
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

3004 30th St Se

3004 30th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3004 30th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Your comfortable living space is always there to welcome you home. Each of our apartments features a welcoming design, large windows, and the rooms are inviting and filled with natural light. Contact Kyle at 313-205-2825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 30th St Se have any available units?
3004 30th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3004 30th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
3004 30th St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 30th St Se pet-friendly?
No, 3004 30th St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3004 30th St Se offer parking?
No, 3004 30th St Se does not offer parking.
Does 3004 30th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 30th St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 30th St Se have a pool?
No, 3004 30th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 3004 30th St Se have accessible units?
No, 3004 30th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 30th St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 30th St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 30th St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 30th St Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University