2963 Albemarle St. Nw

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool internet access media room tennis court

Well-appointed two-bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined street. Extremely private. Excellent local bakery and coffee shop at the end of the block.



Local restaurants (Sfoglina), cafes (Breadfurst, Politics & Prose), Whole Foods Market, Giant and various grocers all within walking distance.



Located near the Metros Red Line at Van Ness-UDC (4 metro stops to downtown K Street) and numerous bus routes. Off street parking upon request.



--The space



Quintessential DC apartment on a tree-lined street. Extremely private self-contained flat attached to a single family home. Off street parking upon request.



- Great natural light

- Fully renovated

- Located on a quiet residential street

- High speed wireless internet

- Washer and dryer

- Small dishwasher

- Fresh towels and linens

- Walk in wardrobe with full length mirror

- Writing desk

- Back and front terrace



The apartment is situated above ground, and as such, the space is bright, open and spacious.



Guests will have access to all utilities, with their own full bathroom and kitchen, in addition to wireless internet and washer/dryer appliances.



Fully appointed kitchen features stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator/freezer, and a small dishwasher.



The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful with great local restaurants, coffee shops and an outstanding bakery. Local bookstore Politics & Prose is a 15 minute walk, with readings and author events held daily. Two movie theaters are located nearby: Cleveland Parks Uptown and the Avalon, offering first-run commercial movies, independent and friendly films, and special programs. Whole Foods Market, Giant and smaller grocers are in walking distance.

An olympic-sized public pool is located on our street a 15 minute distance from the apartment. Public tennis courts are in the near vicinity.



We are close to Rock Creek Park, where you can walk for hours without seeing a soul or take a route filled with cyclists and joggers. With numerous official residences in the vicinity, security in the area is low-key but high.



We are always available to offer help and advice.



Heres what Wikipedia says about Forest Hills: A quiet residential neighborhood in the northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C. bounded by Connecticut Avenue NW to the west, Rock Creek Park to the east, Chevy Chase to the north, and Tilden Street NW to the south.



The neighborhood is frequently referred to as Van Ness, because of its proximity to the Van Ness-UDC station on the Washington Metros Red Line which is about a ten minute walk. There are lots of buses on Connecticut Ave.



This is a great place for nature lovers (were often greeted red breasted robins and by local deer and fawn). In one minute you can be lost in the old growth forest of Rock Creek Park, accessed via Soapstone Valley park, a few short blocks away.