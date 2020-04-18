All apartments in Washington
2940 Southern Ave Se

2940 Southern Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Southern Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. Utilities included: water.Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Southern Ave Se have any available units?
2940 Southern Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2940 Southern Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Southern Ave Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Southern Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Southern Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2940 Southern Ave Se offer parking?
No, 2940 Southern Ave Se does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Southern Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Southern Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Southern Ave Se have a pool?
No, 2940 Southern Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Southern Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 2940 Southern Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Southern Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Southern Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Southern Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Southern Ave Se does not have units with air conditioning.
