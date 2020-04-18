2940 Southern Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Randle Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. Utilities included: water.Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2940 Southern Ave Se have any available units?
2940 Southern Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2940 Southern Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Southern Ave Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.