Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

2939 Van Ness Street Northwest

2939 Van Ness Street Northwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1890348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2939 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 832 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
This is a spacious 1BR located on the 8th floor of a 24-hr-sec. condo building with direct access to the supermarket at the Van Ness Metro. Quiet side with views of Rock Creek Park. Bedroom has wall of closets, updated kitchen and bath. Central A/C heat, gas, water, electricity and parking included! 2 swimming-pools, on-site gym, extra storage plus laundry-room on every floor.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest have any available units?
2939 Van Ness Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest have?
Some of 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Van Ness Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Van Ness Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
