All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE
2920 Southern Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2920 Southern Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have any available units?
2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have?
Some of 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
