All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE

2920 Southern Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2920 Southern Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have any available units?
2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have?
Some of 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 SOUTHERN AVE STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Michigan Park
5182 Eastern Ave NE
Washington, DC 20011
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University