292 M ST SW #292

Beautifully Renovated 2 BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse. Lots of space! Open and bright. 3 levels 2 bedrooms 2 full baths upper level. Half bath on main level. Updated kitchen with gas cooking. Hardwood Floors throughout on the Main and Upper Level. Living Room Wall-to-Ceiling Windows. Front and back yard gated. Full Washer and dryer in unit. Finished basement. Walk-out balconies on top floor ALL utilities included. Internet and cable are extra. Pets allowed .Underground Parking space included (space #67). Minutes to SW Waterfront, metro, grocery store. Plus Nationals Stadium and Navy Yard, shops & restaurants. Available now!