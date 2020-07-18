All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 292 M ST SW #292.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
292 M ST SW #292
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

292 M ST SW #292

292 M Street Southwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

292 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully Renovated 2 BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse. Lots of space! Open and bright. 3 levels 2 bedrooms 2 full baths upper level. Half bath on main level. Updated kitchen with gas cooking. Hardwood Floors throughout on the Main and Upper Level. Living Room Wall-to-Ceiling Windows. Front and back yard gated. Full Washer and dryer in unit. Finished basement. Walk-out balconies on top floor ALL utilities included. Internet and cable are extra. Pets allowed .Underground Parking space included (space #67). Minutes to SW Waterfront, metro, grocery store. Plus Nationals Stadium and Navy Yard, shops & restaurants. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 M ST SW #292 have any available units?
292 M ST SW #292 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 292 M ST SW #292 have?
Some of 292 M ST SW #292's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 M ST SW #292 currently offering any rent specials?
292 M ST SW #292 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 M ST SW #292 pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 M ST SW #292 is pet friendly.
Does 292 M ST SW #292 offer parking?
Yes, 292 M ST SW #292 offers parking.
Does 292 M ST SW #292 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 292 M ST SW #292 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 M ST SW #292 have a pool?
No, 292 M ST SW #292 does not have a pool.
Does 292 M ST SW #292 have accessible units?
No, 292 M ST SW #292 does not have accessible units.
Does 292 M ST SW #292 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 M ST SW #292 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 292 M ST SW #292?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity