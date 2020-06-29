Rent Calculator
2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
2919 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
2919 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have any available units?
2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
