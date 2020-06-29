All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE

2919 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2919 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have any available units?
2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University