Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2919 N Capitol St NE 2
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2919 N Capitol St NE 2
2919 North Capitol Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2919 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brookland - Property Id: 108859
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108859
Property Id 108859
(RLNE4817385)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 have any available units?
2919 N Capitol St NE 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 have?
Some of 2919 N Capitol St NE 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2919 N Capitol St NE 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 offer parking?
No, 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 have a pool?
No, 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 have accessible units?
No, 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 N Capitol St NE 2 has units with dishwashers.
