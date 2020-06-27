Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2900 K ST NW #607
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2900 K ST NW #607
2900 K Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2900 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Georgetown
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have any available units?
2900 K ST NW #607 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2900 K ST NW #607 have?
Some of 2900 K ST NW #607's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2900 K ST NW #607 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 K ST NW #607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 K ST NW #607 pet-friendly?
No, 2900 K ST NW #607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 K ST NW #607 offers parking.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 K ST NW #607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have a pool?
No, 2900 K ST NW #607 does not have a pool.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have accessible units?
No, 2900 K ST NW #607 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 K ST NW #607 has units with dishwashers.
