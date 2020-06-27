All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2900 K ST NW #607.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2900 K ST NW #607
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

2900 K ST NW #607

2900 K Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2900 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have any available units?
2900 K ST NW #607 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 K ST NW #607 have?
Some of 2900 K ST NW #607's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 K ST NW #607 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 K ST NW #607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 K ST NW #607 pet-friendly?
No, 2900 K ST NW #607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 K ST NW #607 offers parking.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 K ST NW #607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have a pool?
No, 2900 K ST NW #607 does not have a pool.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have accessible units?
No, 2900 K ST NW #607 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 K ST NW #607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 K ST NW #607 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University