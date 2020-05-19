All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE

2858 Chancellor's Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2858 Chancellor's Way Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have any available units?
2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE offers parking.
Does 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have a pool?
No, 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE does not have a pool.
Does 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2858 CHANCELLORS WAY NE does not have units with air conditioning.
