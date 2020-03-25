Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2848 27TH ST NW
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2848 27TH ST NW
2848 27th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2848 27th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated townhouse in the heart of Woodley Park. 4 finished levels. Open concept main level with top of the line kitchen. Hardwood floor throughout. Private back yard. Close to Metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2848 27TH ST NW have any available units?
2848 27TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2848 27TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
2848 27TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 27TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 2848 27TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2848 27TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 2848 27TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 2848 27TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 27TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 27TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 2848 27TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 2848 27TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 2848 27TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 27TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 27TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 27TH ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 27TH ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
