2841 29TH STREET NW.

Stunning Wardman Home In Garfield-Slate Sidewalk Leads to Delightful Full Width Front Porch-Gracious Entry Foyer-Updated Kitchen w/Adjoining Versital Eating Area or Familty Room-French Cream Raised Panel Cabinetry-Wall of Windows Overlooks Rear Yard-Granite Counters-Stainless Appliances-Breakfast Bar-Gas Cooking-French Door Leads To Fully Fenced Rear Yard w/Brick Patio -Lush Gardens- Luxurious Baths-Skylites- Wood Floors-Fireplace in Living Room-Banquet Sized Formal Dining Room-Master Suite w/ Large Sitting Room -En-Suite Bath- Office-Lower Level Bedroom-Full Bath-Family Room-Laundry Room-Walk out to Rear Yard & Garage-Huge Walk-up 4th Floor Attic-Excellent for Storage-Off Street Garage Parking-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
