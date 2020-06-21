All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
2841 29TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2841 29TH STREET NW
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2841 29TH STREET NW

2841 29th Street Northwest · (703) 642-5683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodley Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2841 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Wardman Home In Garfield-Slate Sidewalk Leads to Delightful Full Width Front Porch-Gracious Entry Foyer-Updated Kitchen w/Adjoining Versital Eating Area or Familty Room-French Cream Raised Panel Cabinetry-Wall of Windows Overlooks Rear Yard-Granite Counters-Stainless Appliances-Breakfast Bar-Gas Cooking-French Door Leads To Fully Fenced Rear Yard w/Brick Patio -Lush Gardens- Luxurious Baths-Skylites- Wood Floors-Fireplace in Living Room-Banquet Sized Formal Dining Room-Master Suite w/ Large Sitting Room -En-Suite Bath- Office-Lower Level Bedroom-Full Bath-Family Room-Laundry Room-Walk out to Rear Yard & Garage-Huge Walk-up 4th Floor Attic-Excellent for Storage-Off Street Garage Parking-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2841 29TH STREET NW have any available units?
2841 29TH STREET NW has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2841 29TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2841 29TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 29TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2841 29TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 29TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2841 29TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2841 29TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2841 29TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2841 29TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 29TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 29TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2841 29TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2841 29TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2841 29TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 29TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 29TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University