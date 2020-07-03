Rent Calculator
2833 28th St. SE - # 4
2833 28th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2833 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Neighborhood: RANDLE HEIGHTS.
This is a Multi-Family Home located at 2833 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC. It is located in Randall Heights neighborhood in Washington, DC.
Newly Renovated apt. all new flooring, cabinets. 820 Sq/ft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 have any available units?
2833 28th St. SE - # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 have?
Some of 2833 28th St. SE - # 4's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2833 28th St. SE - # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 offer parking?
No, 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 have a pool?
No, 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 have accessible units?
No, 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2833 28th St. SE - # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
