2830 R Street SE - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move quickly, this renovated 2B/1B with a large dining room & balcony won't last long! New light fixtures, new carpeting throughout; shiny modern, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer & dryer enhance the appeal of this apartment. Large closets, gleaming bathroom with nice bathtub, and big windows in every room are great perks. First-come first-serve resident parking in rear lot!



CVS and Safeway are five minutes from the front door. Take buses M6, 36, or 30N from stops about 3 blocks away to area metro stations, Navy Yard or Boiling Air Force Base.



Frederick Douglass Memorial is 10 minutes away as is the Anacostia River with parks, bike paths and the District Yacht Club. Anacostia metro (2 miles away) connects to Yards Park, Harris Teeter, Blue Jacket Brewery, and the Nationals Baseball Park! Easy drive to Capitol Hill, Downtown DC, or Northern Virginia.