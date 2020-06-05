All apartments in Washington
2830 R Street SE - 5

2830 R Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2830 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move quickly, this renovated 2B/1B with a large dining room & balcony won't last long! New light fixtures, new carpeting throughout; shiny modern, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer & dryer enhance the appeal of this apartment. Large closets, gleaming bathroom with nice bathtub, and big windows in every room are great perks. First-come first-serve resident parking in rear lot!

CVS and Safeway are five minutes from the front door. Take buses M6, 36, or 30N from stops about 3 blocks away to area metro stations, Navy Yard or Boiling Air Force Base.

Frederick Douglass Memorial is 10 minutes away as is the Anacostia River with parks, bike paths and the District Yacht Club. Anacostia metro (2 miles away) connects to Yards Park, Harris Teeter, Blue Jacket Brewery, and the Nationals Baseball Park! Easy drive to Capitol Hill, Downtown DC, or Northern Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 R Street SE - 5 have any available units?
2830 R Street SE - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 R Street SE - 5 have?
Some of 2830 R Street SE - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 R Street SE - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2830 R Street SE - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 R Street SE - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 R Street SE - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2830 R Street SE - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2830 R Street SE - 5 offers parking.
Does 2830 R Street SE - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 R Street SE - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 R Street SE - 5 have a pool?
No, 2830 R Street SE - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2830 R Street SE - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2830 R Street SE - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 R Street SE - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 R Street SE - 5 has units with dishwashers.
