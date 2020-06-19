All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2826 Hartford St Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2826 Hartford St Se
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

2826 Hartford St Se

2826 Hartford Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2826 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. Utilities included: water. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Hartford St Se have any available units?
2826 Hartford St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2826 Hartford St Se currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Hartford St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Hartford St Se pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Hartford St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2826 Hartford St Se offer parking?
No, 2826 Hartford St Se does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Hartford St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Hartford St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Hartford St Se have a pool?
No, 2826 Hartford St Se does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Hartford St Se have accessible units?
No, 2826 Hartford St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Hartford St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Hartford St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2826 Hartford St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2826 Hartford St Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University