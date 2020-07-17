Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

2815 Cortland Place, NW Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Woodley Park Semi-detached 3 bed 3 1/2 bath Home w/Patio & Garage! - Walk to the Zoo! This exquisite 3 bed 3 1/2 bath semi-detached home is sure to check a lot of boxes off your list!

On the lower level, the home features a rec room or bedroom, cozy patio/garden and attached garage with built-in storage!

The main living floor has a fireplace, tons of light, wet bar, half bath, and the kitchen is overflowing with storage.

The top floor has a large second bedroom, spacious hall bath, laundry, and a massive master suite! The master suite, has tons of closet space, windows, and a large private bathroom.



Conveniently located between the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park Metro stops, this home has a walk score of “very walkable”



Pets are warmly welcomed case-by-case. Breed restrictions. One time non-refundable pet fee applies- Cats:$250 Dogs:$400



Check out this home it won’t last long!



The application fee is $77 per person. One year lease minimum and open to a longer-term. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. (Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer) and cable/Internet. Each applicant must Minimum 650 FICO Credit Score. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.



To schedule a showing after July 31st please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US or call (202) 338-0500-Georgetown Office www.ChatelRealEstate.com



