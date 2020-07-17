All apartments in Washington
2815 Cortland Place, NW

2815 Cortland Place Northwest · (202) 965-4800
Location

2815 Cortland Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2815 Cortland Place, NW · Avail. Aug 1

$4,430

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

2815 Cortland Place, NW Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Woodley Park Semi-detached 3 bed 3 1/2 bath Home w/Patio & Garage! - Walk to the Zoo! This exquisite 3 bed 3 1/2 bath semi-detached home is sure to check a lot of boxes off your list!
On the lower level, the home features a rec room or bedroom, cozy patio/garden and attached garage with built-in storage!
The main living floor has a fireplace, tons of light, wet bar, half bath, and the kitchen is overflowing with storage.
The top floor has a large second bedroom, spacious hall bath, laundry, and a massive master suite! The master suite, has tons of closet space, windows, and a large private bathroom.

Conveniently located between the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park Metro stops, this home has a walk score of “very walkable”

Pets are warmly welcomed case-by-case. Breed restrictions. One time non-refundable pet fee applies- Cats:$250 Dogs:$400

Check out this home it won’t last long!

The application fee is $77 per person. One year lease minimum and open to a longer-term. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. (Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer) and cable/Internet. Each applicant must Minimum 650 FICO Credit Score. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

To schedule a showing after July 31st please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US or call (202) 338-0500-Georgetown Office www.ChatelRealEstate.com

(RLNE3918592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Cortland Place, NW have any available units?
2815 Cortland Place, NW has a unit available for $4,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Cortland Place, NW have?
Some of 2815 Cortland Place, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Cortland Place, NW currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Cortland Place, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Cortland Place, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Cortland Place, NW is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Cortland Place, NW offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Cortland Place, NW offers parking.
Does 2815 Cortland Place, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Cortland Place, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Cortland Place, NW have a pool?
No, 2815 Cortland Place, NW does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Cortland Place, NW have accessible units?
No, 2815 Cortland Place, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Cortland Place, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Cortland Place, NW has units with dishwashers.
