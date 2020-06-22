2813 4th St NE #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking

Newly Built Home - 2 Bedroom and Large Den - This wonderful, newly built 2 BD/2.5 BA home has an amazing den that you could convert into a third bedroom or home office! Enjoy relaxing on your rooftop deck with your favorite music playing through the in-home surround sound system.



This home features:

- High Ceilings

- Hardwood Floors

- Granite Countertops

- Walk-in Closet

- Rooftop Deck

- Balcony

- Surround Sound

- Central A/C and Heating

- In Unit Washer/Dryer

- Tons of Natural Light

- Private Parking Available (Included in Rent)

- Tons on On-Street Parking

- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services



Location:

This home is in snoozy Brookland. Its renown for its small Mid-West town vibe despite its prime Northeast location. You will be within walking distance of the Red Line, a shopping center and many gorgeous parks and monasteries. People move to Brookland for the quiet, slow pace of life and stay for the friendly and welcoming neighborhoods.



*This property is managed by Atlas Lane*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4414382)