Washington, DC
2805 20th Street NE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2805 20th Street NE

2805 20th Street Northeast · (202) 335-0337
Location

2805 20th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
A well-appointed kitchen, serene garden patio, and beautifully updated bathrooms make this 3BD/2BA quite the lovely home. Throughout the home there are beautiful hardwood floors and tasteful finishes. The finished basement with laundry room adds tons of useful space. The bedrooms upstairs are nicely anchored by an upgraded bathroom that boasts dual basins and a glass shower with glistening fixtures. This home inlcudes off-street parking!

The neighborhood is quiet and residential, steps from a community park and recreation center with a popular neighborhood pool and tennis courts, Good Food Market, Rita's and Zeke's Coffee. Just over a mile to Rhode Island Metro and the Giant, with several bus stops nearby. Close to the new Target on New York Ave, Costco, and much much more. This location is an easy commute to downtown or Capitol Hill via Rhode Island Ave, Baltimore/Washington Parkway, US 50, etc.

$45.00 non-refundable application fee. Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet fee. No cats permitted. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 20th Street NE have any available units?
2805 20th Street NE has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 20th Street NE have?
Some of 2805 20th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 20th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2805 20th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 20th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 20th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 2805 20th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 2805 20th Street NE does offer parking.
Does 2805 20th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 20th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 20th Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 2805 20th Street NE has a pool.
Does 2805 20th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2805 20th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 20th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 20th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
