2805 20th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

A well-appointed kitchen, serene garden patio, and beautifully updated bathrooms make this 3BD/2BA quite the lovely home. Throughout the home there are beautiful hardwood floors and tasteful finishes. The finished basement with laundry room adds tons of useful space. The bedrooms upstairs are nicely anchored by an upgraded bathroom that boasts dual basins and a glass shower with glistening fixtures. This home inlcudes off-street parking!



The neighborhood is quiet and residential, steps from a community park and recreation center with a popular neighborhood pool and tennis courts, Good Food Market, Rita's and Zeke's Coffee. Just over a mile to Rhode Island Metro and the Giant, with several bus stops nearby. Close to the new Target on New York Ave, Costco, and much much more. This location is an easy commute to downtown or Capitol Hill via Rhode Island Ave, Baltimore/Washington Parkway, US 50, etc.



$45.00 non-refundable application fee. Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet fee. No cats permitted. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Amenities: Dishwasher, Gas range, Washer and Dryer In-Unit, Fenced Yard, Private Patio