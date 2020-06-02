276 15TH STREET SE

276 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003 Capitol Hill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing DC row house full of charm with great front porch. Perfect touches like wood floors and exposed brick wall. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Basement is fully finished. Spacious master bath and private deck off the rear bedroom. Great location: walk to 2 metro stations! Detached garage in back for private parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
