Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

276 15TH STREET SE

276 15th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

276 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing DC row house full of charm with great front porch. Perfect touches like wood floors and exposed brick wall. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Basement is fully finished. Spacious master bath and private deck off the rear bedroom. Great location: walk to 2 metro stations! Detached garage in back for private parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 15TH STREET SE have any available units?
276 15TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 15TH STREET SE have?
Some of 276 15TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 15TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
276 15TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 15TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 276 15TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 276 15TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 276 15TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 276 15TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 276 15TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 15TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 276 15TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 276 15TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 276 15TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 276 15TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 276 15TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
