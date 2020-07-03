2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218

2745 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008 Woodley Park
Amenities
Washer and Dryer in Unit Stainless Steel Appliances 30 Gas Range Custom Kitchen Cabinetry Granite Countertops Separate Dining Space Custom Closet Organizers Front Desk Services Fitness Center with WiFi Roof Top Deck with WiFi Common Outdoor Patio Space with Charcoal Grill Bike Storage (no additional charge) Dry Cleaning Valet Service Extra Storage (additional cost) Paid Garage & Outdoor Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
