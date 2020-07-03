All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218

2745 29th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2745 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
Amenities

Washer and Dryer in Unit
Stainless Steel Appliances
30 Gas Range
Custom Kitchen Cabinetry
Granite Countertops
Separate Dining Space
Custom Closet Organizers
Front Desk Services
Fitness Center with WiFi
Roof Top Deck with WiFi
Common Outdoor Patio Space with Charcoal Grill
Bike Storage (no additional charge)
Dry Cleaning Valet Service
Extra Storage (additional cost)
Paid Garage & Outdoor Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 have any available units?
2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 have?
Some of 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 currently offering any rent specials?
2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 pet-friendly?
No, 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 offer parking?
Yes, 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 offers parking.
Does 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 have a pool?
No, 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 does not have a pool.
Does 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 have accessible units?
No, 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 29th St Nw Unit: 218 does not have units with dishwashers.

