2737 Devonshire Pl Nw

Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom suite in condo overlooking Rock Creek Park on Connecticut Ave across from National Zoo. Seeking reliable professional people (non-smoker)to rent tranquil home. Owner lives in New York and comes occasionally--every 6 to 8 weeks for a weekend or a business trip. This is negotiable if tenant seeks total use. Tenant(s) have their own bath, private bedroom w/walk-in closet & full-access to spacious, well-lit kitchen, living, dining & sun rooms. Ideal for an individual or a couple. Unique building comes with 24 hour front desk, doorman, exercise room, party room, garden terrace w/ grill, laundry, & is located in a great neighborhood close to the red line Metro, shops, grocer, cleaners, restaurants, movie theater, & more. including utilities except phone (wireless internet, electric, water, gas). Parking available. $2700 rent per month or $2800 for exclusive use. Apartment available June 1, 2018 with an open end date.