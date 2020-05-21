All apartments in Washington
2737 Devonshire Pl Nw
Last updated March 19 2019

2737 Devonshire Pl Nw

2737 Devonshire Place NW · No Longer Available
Washington
Woodley Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2737 Devonshire Place NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
doorman
media room
SPACIOUS FURNISHED 1BEDROOM/1BATH SUITE IN WOODLEY PARK TOWERS OVERLOOKING ROCK CREEK PARK;BETWEEN WOODLEY AND CLEVELAND PARK METROS
Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom suite in condo overlooking Rock Creek Park on Connecticut Ave across from National Zoo. Seeking reliable professional people (non-smoker)to rent tranquil home. Owner lives in New York and comes occasionally--every 6 to 8 weeks for a weekend or a business trip. This is negotiable if tenant seeks total use. Tenant(s) have their own bath, private bedroom w/walk-in closet & full-access to spacious, well-lit kitchen, living, dining & sun rooms. Ideal for an individual or a couple. Unique building comes with 24 hour front desk, doorman, exercise room, party room, garden terrace w/ grill, laundry, & is located in a great neighborhood close to the red line Metro, shops, grocer, cleaners, restaurants, movie theater, & more. including utilities except phone (wireless internet, electric, water, gas). Parking available. $2700 rent per month or $2800 for exclusive use. Apartment available June 1, 2018 with an open end date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw have any available units?
2737 Devonshire Pl Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw have?
Some of 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Devonshire Pl Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw offers parking.
Does 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw have a pool?
No, 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw have accessible units?
No, 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 Devonshire Pl Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
