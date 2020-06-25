All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2728 Cortland Place NW

2728 Cortland Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Cortland Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/01/20 Lovely 4 BR Woodley Park Home off Conn Ave - Property Id: 106899

Steps from Connecticut Avenue....A lovely Woodley Park/Cleveland Park home with amazing proximity to the Tregaron Conservancy, Klingle Valley trail, National Zoo, restaurants, organic grocery store, Cleveland Park library, and much more.

Great for a family or folks looking to share a home in an ideal location.

The home has a gorgeous new kitchen, modern appliances, front porch, back deck, front yard, backyard, two fireplaces, parking for two cars, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a small powder room in the basement.

Live in the best neighborhood in DC, with all the energy of the city just a short stroll away, while also enjoying a gorgeous family friendly neighborhood.

Some additional renovations will be under way on the exterior of the property. Showing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106899
Property Id 106899

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5691023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Cortland Place NW have any available units?
2728 Cortland Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Cortland Place NW have?
Some of 2728 Cortland Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Cortland Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Cortland Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Cortland Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Cortland Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2728 Cortland Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Cortland Place NW offers parking.
Does 2728 Cortland Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 Cortland Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Cortland Place NW have a pool?
No, 2728 Cortland Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Cortland Place NW have accessible units?
No, 2728 Cortland Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Cortland Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Cortland Place NW has units with dishwashers.
