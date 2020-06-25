2728 Cortland Place NW

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Lovely 4 BR Woodley Park Home off Conn Ave - Property Id: 106899
Steps from Connecticut Avenue....A lovely Woodley Park/Cleveland Park home with amazing proximity to the Tregaron Conservancy, Klingle Valley trail, National Zoo, restaurants, organic grocery store, Cleveland Park library, and much more.
Great for a family or folks looking to share a home in an ideal location.
The home has a gorgeous new kitchen, modern appliances, front porch, back deck, front yard, backyard, two fireplaces, parking for two cars, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a small powder room in the basement.
Live in the best neighborhood in DC, with all the energy of the city just a short stroll away, while also enjoying a gorgeous family friendly neighborhood.
Some additional renovations will be under way on the exterior of the property. Showing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106899
No Dogs Allowed
