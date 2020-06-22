All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A

2725 Ontario Road NW · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Ontario Road NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
- APARTMENT: Spacious 940sqft+, fully renovated, ground floor apartment with open concept layout, high ceilings, good natural light, and bright recessed lighting throughout. Gourmet kitchen includes high-end gas range, dishwasher, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Spacious Master Bedroom opens to private patio and is adjoined by spa-like bath. Second bedroom is an Office/Den. Washer/Dryer in unit. Central Air with Nest thermostat. Unit boasts two private entrances, secured bike/stroller storage, and parking available on site for an extra fee. Available immediately. Pets considered for an extra fee. LOCATION: Incredible Lanier Heights location on a safe, quiet street only 2 blocks from all the action of Adams Morgan. Steps from the tranquility of Rock Creek Park and convenient to multiple groceries (Safeway, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic), a CVS pharmacy, a stellar range of coffee options (Philz; Songbyrd; La Pop; Tryst; Pitango; Starbucks; Pear Plum Cafe; Potter~s House), Michelin-starred restaurants like Tail Up Goat, and many nightlife destinations. TRANSIT: Great public transit with ~10 mins walk to either Red (Woodley) or Yellow/Green (Columbia Heights) metro stations, and multiple bus lines (including Circulator) at Ontario and Columbia. Secured bike storage with entrance from street level. Gated parking (with remote) available on-site for an extra fee.

(RLNE4531245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A have any available units?
2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A have?
Some of 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A does offer parking.
Does 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A have a pool?
No, 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A has units with dishwashers.
