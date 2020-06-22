2725 Ontario Road NW Unit #A

Amenities

- APARTMENT: Spacious 940sqft+, fully renovated, ground floor apartment with open concept layout, high ceilings, good natural light, and bright recessed lighting throughout. Gourmet kitchen includes high-end gas range, dishwasher, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Spacious Master Bedroom opens to private patio and is adjoined by spa-like bath. Second bedroom is an Office/Den. Washer/Dryer in unit. Central Air with Nest thermostat. Unit boasts two private entrances, secured bike/stroller storage, and parking available on site for an extra fee. Available immediately. Pets considered for an extra fee. LOCATION: Incredible Lanier Heights location on a safe, quiet street only 2 blocks from all the action of Adams Morgan. Steps from the tranquility of Rock Creek Park and convenient to multiple groceries (Safeway, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic), a CVS pharmacy, a stellar range of coffee options (Philz; Songbyrd; La Pop; Tryst; Pitango; Starbucks; Pear Plum Cafe; Potter~s House), Michelin-starred restaurants like Tail Up Goat, and many nightlife destinations. TRANSIT: Great public transit with ~10 mins walk to either Red (Woodley) or Yellow/Green (Columbia Heights) metro stations, and multiple bus lines (including Circulator) at Ontario and Columbia. Secured bike storage with entrance from street level. Gated parking (with remote) available on-site for an extra fee.



(RLNE4531245)