2725 39th St NW.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Top floor unit (no noise overhead), open floor plan, great light from expansive windows, gleaming hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave. Both bedrooms are spacious, with tree-top views. Updated bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Reserved parking! Heat and AC are individually controlled and rent INCLUDES all utilities.



This beautiful apartment is in the wonderful Stoddert Elementary School neighborhood, with free PK4. Stroll to the restaurants and shops of Glover Park, Cathedral Commons and Wesley Heights â or escape the city in the woods of Glover Park with its many trails and running paths. Steps from several Metro bus lines, and a Capital Bikeshare station. No pets, no smoking. Available August 3.