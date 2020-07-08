All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
2725 39th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2725 39th St NW
Last updated June 22 2020 at 4:07 PM

2725 39th St NW

2725 39th Street Northwest ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2725 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

2 Bedrooms

Unit >514 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Top floor unit (no noise overhead), open floor plan, great light from expansive windows, gleaming hardwood floors. Renovated kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave. Both bedrooms are spacious, with tree-top views. Updated bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Reserved parking! Heat and AC are individually controlled and rent INCLUDES all utilities.

This beautiful apartment is in the wonderful Stoddert Elementary School neighborhood, with free PK4. Stroll to the restaurants and shops of Glover Park, Cathedral Commons and Wesley Heights â or escape the city in the woods of Glover Park with its many trails and running paths. Steps from several Metro bus lines, and a Capital Bikeshare station. No pets, no smoking. Available August 3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2725 39th St NW have any available units?
2725 39th St NW has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 39th St NW have?
Some of 2725 39th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 39th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2725 39th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 39th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2725 39th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2725 39th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2725 39th St NW offers parking.
Does 2725 39th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 39th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 39th St NW have a pool?
No, 2725 39th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2725 39th St NW have accessible units?
No, 2725 39th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 39th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 39th St NW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University