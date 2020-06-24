All apartments in Washington
2718 12th Street, NE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

2718 12th Street, NE

2718 12th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

2718 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2718 12th Street, NE Available 06/10/19 -

(RLNE4933038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 12th Street, NE have any available units?
2718 12th Street, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2718 12th Street, NE currently offering any rent specials?
2718 12th Street, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 12th Street, NE pet-friendly?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE offer parking?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not offer parking.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have a pool?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have a pool.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have accessible units?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have units with air conditioning.
