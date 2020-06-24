Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2718 12th Street, NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2718 12th Street, NE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2718 12th Street, NE
2718 12th St NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2718 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2718 12th Street, NE Available 06/10/19 -
(RLNE4933038)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have any available units?
2718 12th Street, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2718 12th Street, NE currently offering any rent specials?
2718 12th Street, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 12th Street, NE pet-friendly?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE offer parking?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not offer parking.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have a pool?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have a pool.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have accessible units?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 12th Street, NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 12th Street, NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University