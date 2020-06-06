Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors all utils included parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Location! Location! Location! Quiet well maintained building within a 5 min walk to Cleveland Park Metro, Uptown Theater, Walgreens, Post Office & lots of restaurants. The unit is filled with natural light. Hardwood floors throughout, HUGE custom walk-in closet, all utilities included. Ample street parking. Convenient laundry room in the basement. The building does not allow pets. This affordable & convenient unit won't last long!



360 Photo Tour: https://www.rpmdcmetro.com/2710-macomb-st-nw



Parking: On-street Parking

Utilities included: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Not Allowed

Building move-in fee: $350 Mon-Fri. Saturday move-in extra $100



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Amenities: Walk to Metro, Hardwood Floors, Custom Closet, Walk-in Closet, Washer / Dryer in Building, Secured Entry, All Utilities Included, Central A/C