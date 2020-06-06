All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2710 Macomb St

2710 Macomb Street Northwest · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2710 Macomb Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit NW #218 · Avail. now

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 397 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Location! Location! Location! Quiet well maintained building within a 5 min walk to Cleveland Park Metro, Uptown Theater, Walgreens, Post Office & lots of restaurants. The unit is filled with natural light. Hardwood floors throughout, HUGE custom walk-in closet, all utilities included. Ample street parking. Convenient laundry room in the basement. The building does not allow pets. This affordable & convenient unit won't last long!

360 Photo Tour: https://www.rpmdcmetro.com/2710-macomb-st-nw

Parking: On-street Parking
Utilities included: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Not Allowed
Building move-in fee: $350 Mon-Fri. Saturday move-in extra $100

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Walk to Metro, Hardwood Floors, Custom Closet, Walk-in Closet, Washer / Dryer in Building, Secured Entry, All Utilities Included, Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Macomb St have any available units?
2710 Macomb St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Macomb St have?
Some of 2710 Macomb St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Macomb St currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Macomb St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Macomb St pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Macomb St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2710 Macomb St offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Macomb St does offer parking.
Does 2710 Macomb St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Macomb St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Macomb St have a pool?
No, 2710 Macomb St does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Macomb St have accessible units?
No, 2710 Macomb St does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Macomb St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Macomb St does not have units with dishwashers.
