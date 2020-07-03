All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW

2702 Georgia Avenue NW · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOCATION SWEET SPOT! This is a large gorgeous turnkey 4 bed 2 full bath home! Steps to Columbia Heights Metro, the shops of 14th & U Streets and the much-loved eateries on 11th Street. Viewing By Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

