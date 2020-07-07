Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
27 O St SW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 O St SW
27 O Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
27 O Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20003
Southwest - Waterfront
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5697254)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 O St SW have any available units?
27 O St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 27 O St SW currently offering any rent specials?
27 O St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 O St SW pet-friendly?
No, 27 O St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 27 O St SW offer parking?
No, 27 O St SW does not offer parking.
Does 27 O St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 O St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 O St SW have a pool?
No, 27 O St SW does not have a pool.
Does 27 O St SW have accessible units?
No, 27 O St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 27 O St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 O St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 O St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 O St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
