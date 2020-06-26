All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

2640 Wade Road Southeast

2640 Wade Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Wade Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedrooms, utilities included, two blocks from Anacostia Metro.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12072980

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Wade Road Southeast have any available units?
2640 Wade Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Wade Road Southeast have?
Some of 2640 Wade Road Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Wade Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Wade Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Wade Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Wade Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2640 Wade Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Wade Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 2640 Wade Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Wade Road Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Wade Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 2640 Wade Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Wade Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2640 Wade Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Wade Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Wade Road Southeast has units with dishwashers.
