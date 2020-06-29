Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 264 CARROLL STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
264 CARROLL STREET NW
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
264 CARROLL STREET NW
264 Carroll Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Takoma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
264 Carroll Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The shed is not part of the rental and is currently rented.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 264 CARROLL STREET NW have any available units?
264 CARROLL STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 264 CARROLL STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
264 CARROLL STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 CARROLL STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 264 CARROLL STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 264 CARROLL STREET NW offer parking?
No, 264 CARROLL STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 264 CARROLL STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 CARROLL STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 CARROLL STREET NW have a pool?
No, 264 CARROLL STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 264 CARROLL STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 264 CARROLL STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 264 CARROLL STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 CARROLL STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 CARROLL STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 CARROLL STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University