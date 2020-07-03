All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 15 2020

2636 WADE ROAD SE

2636 Wade Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Wade Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely condo for rent; newly renovated and ready to go. Tenant pays electric. All other utilities included. Vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 WADE ROAD SE have any available units?
2636 WADE ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2636 WADE ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
2636 WADE ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 WADE ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 2636 WADE ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2636 WADE ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 2636 WADE ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 2636 WADE ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 WADE ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 WADE ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 2636 WADE ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 2636 WADE ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 2636 WADE ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 WADE ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 WADE ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 WADE ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 WADE ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.

