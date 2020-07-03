Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2627 39th Street NW
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2627 39th Street NW
2627 39th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2627 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2627 39th Street NW have any available units?
2627 39th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2627 39th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2627 39th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 39th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2627 39th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2627 39th Street NW offer parking?
No, 2627 39th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 2627 39th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 39th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 39th Street NW have a pool?
No, 2627 39th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2627 39th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2627 39th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 39th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 39th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 39th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 39th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
