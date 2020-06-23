All apartments in Washington
2621 Woodley Place, NW B
2621 Woodley Place, NW B

2621 Woodley Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Woodley Park Winner! - Property Id: 100308

Great space, incredible location!

This spacious 1 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home features a huge living/dining room with unique paneling and fireplace, a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room with full-sized washer + dryer, outstanding closet space, multiple private entrances and a large outdoor patio area.

Perfectly placed on one of the prettiest blocks in Woodley Park, this spacious residence offers the best in City Living. This location offers immediate access to the Metro and the restaurants, shops and services of Woodley Park, as well as easy access to Adams Morgan, Kalorama and Dupont Circle. The location is the very definition of convenient.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Woodley Place, NW B have any available units?
2621 Woodley Place, NW B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Woodley Place, NW B have?
Some of 2621 Woodley Place, NW B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Woodley Place, NW B currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Woodley Place, NW B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Woodley Place, NW B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 Woodley Place, NW B is pet friendly.
Does 2621 Woodley Place, NW B offer parking?
No, 2621 Woodley Place, NW B does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Woodley Place, NW B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Woodley Place, NW B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Woodley Place, NW B have a pool?
No, 2621 Woodley Place, NW B does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Woodley Place, NW B have accessible units?
No, 2621 Woodley Place, NW B does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Woodley Place, NW B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Woodley Place, NW B has units with dishwashers.
