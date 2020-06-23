2621 Woodley Place, NW B

Amenities
Woodley Park Winner! - Property Id: 100308
Great space, incredible location!
This spacious 1 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home features a huge living/dining room with unique paneling and fireplace, a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room with full-sized washer + dryer, outstanding closet space, multiple private entrances and a large outdoor patio area.
Perfectly placed on one of the prettiest blocks in Woodley Park, this spacious residence offers the best in City Living. This location offers immediate access to the Metro and the restaurants, shops and services of Woodley Park, as well as easy access to Adams Morgan, Kalorama and Dupont Circle. The location is the very definition of convenient.
