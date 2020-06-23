2621 Woodley Place, NW B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Woodley Park Winner! - Property Id: 100308



Great space, incredible location!



This spacious 1 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home features a huge living/dining room with unique paneling and fireplace, a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room with full-sized washer + dryer, outstanding closet space, multiple private entrances and a large outdoor patio area.



Perfectly placed on one of the prettiest blocks in Woodley Park, this spacious residence offers the best in City Living. This location offers immediate access to the Metro and the restaurants, shops and services of Woodley Park, as well as easy access to Adams Morgan, Kalorama and Dupont Circle. The location is the very definition of convenient.

