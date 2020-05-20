Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2613 Martin Luther King Jr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2613 Martin Luther King Jr
2613 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2613 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have any available units?
2613 Martin Luther King Jr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2613 Martin Luther King Jr currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Martin Luther King Jr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Martin Luther King Jr pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr offer parking?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have a pool?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have accessible units?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have units with air conditioning.
