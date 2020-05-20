All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2613 Martin Luther King Jr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2613 Martin Luther King Jr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 Martin Luther King Jr

2613 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2613 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have any available units?
2613 Martin Luther King Jr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2613 Martin Luther King Jr currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Martin Luther King Jr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Martin Luther King Jr pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr offer parking?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have a pool?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have accessible units?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Martin Luther King Jr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Martin Luther King Jr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University