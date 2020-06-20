All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

2612 29TH ST SE #1

2612 29th Street Southeast · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2612 29th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Exquisite Renovated Apartments in the Heart of Randle Heights.. Private building.. all 4 units are available.. Custom Painted in Amazing Hue's of Grey throughout.. Gleaming Brazilian Hardwood Floors, Brand Spankin New Kitchen, Featuring 42 inch White Opal Cabinets, Onyx Italian Granite Counter-Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances.. Upgraded Baths with Granite and Custom Cabinetry.. Featuring a Spacious 1 BR, and 1 Full Bath, private coin laundry on site. Posh, Swank, Sleek Upscale Living, in a Private Secured Building.. & did I mention, its steps from MetroBus, and a 10 minutes ride to the Green Line Metro Station.. walk 5 minutes to Restaurants and Grocer Market.. Sooooo much new construction around.. hurry they wont last. Email agent for a private showing.. UNITs 1-4 are available for Rent..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 29TH ST SE #1 have any available units?
2612 29TH ST SE #1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 29TH ST SE #1 have?
Some of 2612 29TH ST SE #1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 29TH ST SE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2612 29TH ST SE #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 29TH ST SE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2612 29TH ST SE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2612 29TH ST SE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2612 29TH ST SE #1 does offer parking.
Does 2612 29TH ST SE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 29TH ST SE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 29TH ST SE #1 have a pool?
No, 2612 29TH ST SE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2612 29TH ST SE #1 have accessible units?
No, 2612 29TH ST SE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 29TH ST SE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 29TH ST SE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
