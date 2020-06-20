2612 29TH ST SE #1

Amenities

Exquisite Renovated Apartments in the Heart of Randle Heights.. Private building.. all 4 units are available.. Custom Painted in Amazing Hue's of Grey throughout.. Gleaming Brazilian Hardwood Floors, Brand Spankin New Kitchen, Featuring 42 inch White Opal Cabinets, Onyx Italian Granite Counter-Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances.. Upgraded Baths with Granite and Custom Cabinetry.. Featuring a Spacious 1 BR, and 1 Full Bath, private coin laundry on site. Posh, Swank, Sleek Upscale Living, in a Private Secured Building.. & did I mention, its steps from MetroBus, and a 10 minutes ride to the Green Line Metro Station.. walk 5 minutes to Restaurants and Grocer Market.. Sooooo much new construction around.. hurry they wont last. Email agent for a private showing.. UNITs 1-4 are available for Rent..