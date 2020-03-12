2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE

2603 Douglas Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
This is a must SEE! 932 Square Foot Condo 2-Bdrms/2-Full Baths w/an Awesome View of the City!! 2-Decks (1-Deck off Living Room & 1-Deck off Master Bdrm Suite) Living Room Boasts a Gas Fireplace w/Mantle & Glass Shelving Nice Galley Kitchen w/Built-In Microwave Dishwasher Gas Cooking Etc. 1-Car Assigned Pkg in Gated Pkg Lot (Condo Fee Water Alarm System & Internet Included in Rent)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
