2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace alarm system some paid utils microwave

This is a must SEE! 932 Square Foot Condo 2-Bdrms/2-Full Baths w/an Awesome View of the City!! 2-Decks (1-Deck off Living Room & 1-Deck off Master Bdrm Suite) Living Room Boasts a Gas Fireplace w/Mantle & Glass Shelving Nice Galley Kitchen w/Built-In Microwave Dishwasher Gas Cooking Etc. 1-Car Assigned Pkg in Gated Pkg Lot (Condo Fee Water Alarm System & Internet Included in Rent)