2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE

2603 Douglas Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Douglas Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
alarm system
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
This is a must SEE! 932 Square Foot Condo 2-Bdrms/2-Full Baths w/an Awesome View of the City!! 2-Decks (1-Deck off Living Room & 1-Deck off Master Bdrm Suite) Living Room Boasts a Gas Fireplace w/Mantle & Glass Shelving Nice Galley Kitchen w/Built-In Microwave Dishwasher Gas Cooking Etc. 1-Car Assigned Pkg in Gated Pkg Lot (Condo Fee Water Alarm System & Internet Included in Rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have any available units?
2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have?
Some of 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 DOUGLASS PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
