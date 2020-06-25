All apartments in Washington
2603 Douglass Pl. SE

2603 Douglass Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Douglass Pl SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
***APPLY BY 6/23/19 TO GET $500 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT**

This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 932 sq. ft features 2 decks with AWESOME views of the city, and minutes away from the new Bus Boys & Poets in the bustling historic Anacostia area. The dark hardwood floors in the living room and hall, plus a gas range fireplace in the living room. A nice Gallery Kitchen with hood vent, dishwasher and gas range. New carpeting in the bedrooms, and plenty of space! You will enjoy the large Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and Master Bath. Enjoy the weather on your second floor private balconies! Plus washer and dryer in the unit. Public transportation close by! DON"T WAIT!! Schedule a viewing today!
Plus 1 assigned parking spot in gated lot.

Parking: 1 assigned off street
Utilities: Water included, Tenant pays gas, and electric
No Smoking
Pets: Case by Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1200 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 600+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Assigned Parking, Balcony, Secure Building, Master Bathroom, Cable-ready, Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace Gas, Gas Stove, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Water Included, Natural Light

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

