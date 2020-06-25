2603 Douglass Pl. SE

Amenities

***APPLY BY 6/23/19 TO GET $500 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT**



This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 932 sq. ft features 2 decks with AWESOME views of the city, and minutes away from the new Bus Boys & Poets in the bustling historic Anacostia area. The dark hardwood floors in the living room and hall, plus a gas range fireplace in the living room. A nice Gallery Kitchen with hood vent, dishwasher and gas range. New carpeting in the bedrooms, and plenty of space! You will enjoy the large Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and Master Bath. Enjoy the weather on your second floor private balconies! Plus washer and dryer in the unit. Public transportation close by! DON"T WAIT!! Schedule a viewing today!

Plus 1 assigned parking spot in gated lot.



Parking: 1 assigned off street

Utilities: Water included, Tenant pays gas, and electric

No Smoking

Pets: Case by Case



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-618-4210

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval ($1200 in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 600+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



