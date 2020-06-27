2600 TUNLAW ROAD NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very nice top floor corner unit with wood burning fireplace, Washer/dryer, Hvac in the unit, New paint, new dishwasher, new kitchen floor and recent new refrigerator. Great location walk to Georgetown.