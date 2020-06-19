258 8th Street Southeast - B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 1BR/1BA in Eastern Market for lease!



You are just steps to the metro, Trader Joes, Eastern Market cafes and restaurants. Couldn't have found a better location! The Row Home sits on the corner of 8th and C Street Southeast, Capitol Hill, in a quiet residential neighborhood. The apartment is at ground level, has plenty of natural sunlight and is very spacious!



The apartment is located on the ground floor of a Victorian Row Home, renovated a few years ago to include granite countertops, new cabinetry and appliances in kitchen, stone tile and granite in the bathroom and full washer/dryer in-unit.



Living Room has open bookshelves, space spans about 12' x 13'. The bedroom has a full wall of closet space (accordion closet doors) with roughly 12x12' of space.



Terms below;

- Rent: $2,100.00/mo.

- Deposit: One Months Rent (subject to credit approval)

- Utilities: Includes water and gas, pepco separate (roughly $50-80/month)

- Pets: Pets allowed on case by case basis, subject to $500 pet deposit and pet rent of $50/month

- Length: Will entertain 12+ month lease, 18-24 month leases will receive discount of rental rate



Please email to schedule a tour!