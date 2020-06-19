All apartments in Washington
258 8th Street Southeast - B

258 8th Street Southeast · (202) 991-0260
Location

258 8th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 1BR/1BA in Eastern Market for lease!

You are just steps to the metro, Trader Joes, Eastern Market cafes and restaurants. Couldn't have found a better location! The Row Home sits on the corner of 8th and C Street Southeast, Capitol Hill, in a quiet residential neighborhood. The apartment is at ground level, has plenty of natural sunlight and is very spacious!

The apartment is located on the ground floor of a Victorian Row Home, renovated a few years ago to include granite countertops, new cabinetry and appliances in kitchen, stone tile and granite in the bathroom and full washer/dryer in-unit.

Living Room has open bookshelves, space spans about 12' x 13'. The bedroom has a full wall of closet space (accordion closet doors) with roughly 12x12' of space.

Terms below;
- Rent: $2,100.00/mo.
- Deposit: One Months Rent (subject to credit approval)
- Utilities: Includes water and gas, pepco separate (roughly $50-80/month)
- Pets: Pets allowed on case by case basis, subject to $500 pet deposit and pet rent of $50/month
- Length: Will entertain 12+ month lease, 18-24 month leases will receive discount of rental rate

Please email to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 8th Street Southeast - B have any available units?
258 8th Street Southeast - B has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 8th Street Southeast - B have?
Some of 258 8th Street Southeast - B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 8th Street Southeast - B currently offering any rent specials?
258 8th Street Southeast - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 8th Street Southeast - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 8th Street Southeast - B is pet friendly.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - B offer parking?
No, 258 8th Street Southeast - B does not offer parking.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 8th Street Southeast - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - B have a pool?
No, 258 8th Street Southeast - B does not have a pool.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - B have accessible units?
No, 258 8th Street Southeast - B does not have accessible units.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 8th Street Southeast - B does not have units with dishwashers.
