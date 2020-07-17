258 8th Street Southeast - A

Amenities
Spacious, 2500SF+ 4BR + Den, 2.5BA. This beautifully restored Capitol Hill Victorian sits charmingly in Eastern Market, DC. Walking distance to many small, local shops, restaurants and eateries!
The home was recently restored and includes it's original character including hardwood flooring, hardwood mantels, oak banisters and bathroom tiling. It's a true charmer boasting with natural light, bay windows and a private patio!
Terms:
Lease Length - 12+ months
Rent - $6,000.00 / month
Security Deposit - one months rent
Parking - street parking, permit req.
Utilities - tenants pay all but gas
Pets- allowed @ $50/pet rent and pet addendum