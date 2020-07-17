All apartments in Washington
258 8th Street Southeast - A

258 8th Street Southeast · (202) 991-0260
Location

258 8th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$6,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious, 2500SF+ 4BR + Den, 2.5BA. This beautifully restored Capitol Hill Victorian sits charmingly in Eastern Market, DC. Walking distance to many small, local shops, restaurants and eateries!

The home was recently restored and includes it's original character including hardwood flooring, hardwood mantels, oak banisters and bathroom tiling. It's a true charmer boasting with natural light, bay windows and a private patio!

Terms:
Lease Length - 12+ months
Rent - $6,000.00 / month
Security Deposit - one months rent
Parking - street parking, permit req.
Utilities - tenants pay all but gas
Pets- allowed @ $50/pet rent and pet addendum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 8th Street Southeast - A have any available units?
258 8th Street Southeast - A has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 8th Street Southeast - A have?
Some of 258 8th Street Southeast - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 8th Street Southeast - A currently offering any rent specials?
258 8th Street Southeast - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 8th Street Southeast - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 8th Street Southeast - A is pet friendly.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - A offer parking?
Yes, 258 8th Street Southeast - A offers parking.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 8th Street Southeast - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - A have a pool?
No, 258 8th Street Southeast - A does not have a pool.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - A have accessible units?
No, 258 8th Street Southeast - A does not have accessible units.
Does 258 8th Street Southeast - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 8th Street Southeast - A has units with dishwashers.
