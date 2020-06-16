2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Move in Ready! Fantastic Location. Fully Furnished! Available June 1st. Don't miss ........This stylishly, clean, modern, bright space , it has been designed by an award winning architect. It is a one bedroom , one and one half bath apartment with spectacular western sunset views of Georgetown and Virginia. High end renovated kitchen has stainless steel energy saving appliances, granite surfaces.Hardwood floors through out, two large walk in closets and renovated bathroom and powder room with a full size washer and dryer in the unit. It has a huge balcony and an assigned parking space.The Westbridge has a twenty four hour desk, outdoor swimming pool , roof deck and is close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and the Metro is a few blocks away.