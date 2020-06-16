All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:44 AM

2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

2555 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · (202) 387-6180
Location

2555 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Move in Ready! Fantastic Location. Fully Furnished! Available June 1st. Don't miss ........This stylishly, clean, modern, bright space , it has been designed by an award winning architect. It is a one bedroom , one and one half bath apartment with spectacular western sunset views of Georgetown and Virginia. High end renovated kitchen has stainless steel energy saving appliances, granite surfaces.Hardwood floors through out, two large walk in closets and renovated bathroom and powder room with a full size washer and dryer in the unit. It has a huge balcony and an assigned parking space.The Westbridge has a twenty four hour desk, outdoor swimming pool , roof deck and is close to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and the Metro is a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has accessible units.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
