2550 17TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher coffee bar concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge fire pit bike storage

Welcome home to the Ontario 17 - a modern condo building in the heart of Adams Morgan. This studio condo offers a fantastic and functional layout with a stunning cityscape and Monument views from your private balcony. Unit 604 is a bright corner unit featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, over 9 ft ceilings, custom closets w/ELFA system, gourmet kitchen w/Bosch and Blomberg appliances, quartz counters, washer and dryer in-unit and dark hardwood floors throughout! A private storage unit is included as well. Ontario 17 has very low fees, yet offers the amenities you want, including a front desk concierge, community lounge, bike storage, and an amazing rooftop terrace with a gas fire pit and more Monument views. Just outside your door are some of DC's top rated restaurants, the Line Hotel, Harris Teeter (1 block away!), coffee shops, and the tranquility of Rock Creek Park. With an incredible walk score of 98, you are 5 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro and under a mile to Woodley Park.