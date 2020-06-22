All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM

2550 17TH STREET NW

2550 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2550 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
bike storage
Welcome home to the Ontario 17 - a modern condo building in the heart of Adams Morgan. This studio condo offers a fantastic and functional layout with a stunning cityscape and Monument views from your private balcony. Unit 604 is a bright corner unit featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, over 9 ft ceilings, custom closets w/ELFA system, gourmet kitchen w/Bosch and Blomberg appliances, quartz counters, washer and dryer in-unit and dark hardwood floors throughout! A private storage unit is included as well. Ontario 17 has very low fees, yet offers the amenities you want, including a front desk concierge, community lounge, bike storage, and an amazing rooftop terrace with a gas fire pit and more Monument views. Just outside your door are some of DC's top rated restaurants, the Line Hotel, Harris Teeter (1 block away!), coffee shops, and the tranquility of Rock Creek Park. With an incredible walk score of 98, you are 5 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro and under a mile to Woodley Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 17TH STREET NW have any available units?
2550 17TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 17TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2550 17TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 17TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2550 17TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 17TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2550 17TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2550 17TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2550 17TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2550 17TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 17TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 17TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2550 17TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2550 17TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2550 17TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 17TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 17TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
