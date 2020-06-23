All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

2523 BALDWIN CRES NE

2523 Baldwin Crescent Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2523 Baldwin Crescent Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE have any available units?
2523 BALDWIN CRES NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE currently offering any rent specials?
2523 BALDWIN CRES NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE pet-friendly?
No, 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE offer parking?
Yes, 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE offers parking.
Does 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE have a pool?
No, 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have a pool.
Does 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE have accessible units?
No, 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have units with air conditioning.
