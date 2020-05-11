2510 Elvans Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW construction in Congress Heights! Large open floor plan w/ 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths and gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful modern kitchen w/ granite and GE appliances. Plenty of storage. 1 mile away from Anacostia metro!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE have any available units?
2510 ELVANS ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 ELVANS ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.