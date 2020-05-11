All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

2510 ELVANS ROAD SE

2510 Elvans Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Elvans Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW construction in Congress Heights! Large open floor plan w/ 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths and gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful modern kitchen w/ granite and GE appliances. Plenty of storage. 1 mile away from Anacostia metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE have any available units?
2510 ELVANS ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 ELVANS ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 ELVANS ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.

