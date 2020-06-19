All apartments in Washington
2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW
2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW

2507 Foxhall Road Northwest · (202) 491-1275
Location

2507 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$42,000

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 14 Bath · 13687 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
media room
sauna
Welcome to 2507 Foxhall Rd., a stunning 14,000 sqft., gated 5-level residence with 8 Bedrooms, 8 full-baths, 6 half-baths, 3 kitchens (one of which is a spice/restaurant-grade kitchen for your in-house Chef), 4 fireplaces, 2-laundry rooms, parking for 10+ cars, an elevator to all levels, wine cellar, sauna, media room, pool, several outdoor terraces on a three-quarters of an acre in the exclusive neighborhood of Berkeley, in Washington DC. Built in 2012 by Award-Winning Architects, GTM Architects and lovingly maintained, this gorgeous residence featured in "DC Design House Feature 2013" is move-in ready and perfect for extraordinary living and formal entertaining alike.Kindly Note That... we have included a few photos/renderings of 'future looks' for the Kitchen on the Main Level and Master Bathroom. ***Also, available for Sale at $14,999,000***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW have any available units?
2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW has a unit available for $42,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW have?
Some of 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW does offer parking.
Does 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW have a pool?
Yes, 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW has a pool.
Does 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
