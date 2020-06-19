2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool media room sauna

Welcome to 2507 Foxhall Rd., a stunning 14,000 sqft., gated 5-level residence with 8 Bedrooms, 8 full-baths, 6 half-baths, 3 kitchens (one of which is a spice/restaurant-grade kitchen for your in-house Chef), 4 fireplaces, 2-laundry rooms, parking for 10+ cars, an elevator to all levels, wine cellar, sauna, media room, pool, several outdoor terraces on a three-quarters of an acre in the exclusive neighborhood of Berkeley, in Washington DC. Built in 2012 by Award-Winning Architects, GTM Architects and lovingly maintained, this gorgeous residence featured in "DC Design House Feature 2013" is move-in ready and perfect for extraordinary living and formal entertaining alike.Kindly Note That... we have included a few photos/renderings of 'future looks' for the Kitchen on the Main Level and Master Bathroom. ***Also, available for Sale at $14,999,000***