Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2501 Calvert St. NW #511

2501 Calvert Street Northwest · (202) 213-8400
Location

2501 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2501 Calvert St. NW #511 Available 08/05/20 Nicely Renovated One Bedroom. 1 block to Woodley Park Metro, easy access to Rock Creek Park - Live the city life in this bright, nicely renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Woodley Park. Enjoy hardwood floors, quartz counters, custom tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry, modern ceiling fans, and more. Large windows + southern exposure = abundant natural light! Ideal location: one block to Woodley Metro Walk Score of 87 with restaurants, drugstore and more just steps away. Parking may be available for rent separately through the condominium (subject to availability).
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis: breed and weight restrictions may apply. Move in fee required by condominium.
Available August 5th!

(RLNE3296844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 have any available units?
2501 Calvert St. NW #511 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 have?
Some of 2501 Calvert St. NW #511's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Calvert St. NW #511 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 offers parking.
Does 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 have a pool?
No, 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 have accessible units?
No, 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Calvert St. NW #511 does not have units with dishwashers.
