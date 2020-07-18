Amenities

2501 Calvert St. NW #511 Available 08/05/20 Nicely Renovated One Bedroom. 1 block to Woodley Park Metro, easy access to Rock Creek Park - Live the city life in this bright, nicely renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Woodley Park. Enjoy hardwood floors, quartz counters, custom tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry, modern ceiling fans, and more. Large windows + southern exposure = abundant natural light! Ideal location: one block to Woodley Metro Walk Score of 87 with restaurants, drugstore and more just steps away. Parking may be available for rent separately through the condominium (subject to availability).

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis: breed and weight restrictions may apply. Move in fee required by condominium.

Available August 5th!



